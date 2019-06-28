|
|
|
Hannah Cleadon Peacefully in hospital on June 5th, aged 90 years, William (Bill), husband of the late Alma June,
dad of Kay and the late Billy,
father in law of Ken and June, grandad of Sarah, David and Stephen, also great grandad
of Samuel and Finley.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday July 5th at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Cancer Research UK,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services 26 Sea Road Fulwell Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019