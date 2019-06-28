Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hannah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hannah

Notice Condolences

William Hannah Notice
Hannah Cleadon Peacefully in hospital on June 5th, aged 90 years, William (Bill), husband of the late Alma June,
dad of Kay and the late Billy,
father in law of Ken and June, grandad of Sarah, David and Stephen, also great grandad
of Samuel and Finley.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday July 5th at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Cancer Research UK,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services 26 Sea Road Fulwell Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices