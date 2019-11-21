|
|
|
FOSTER CASTLETOWN Peacefully at
Sunderland Royal Hospital
on 18th November, aged 84 years, William (Billy).
Beloved husband of the late Marian, the very much loved dad of
Bryan and Neil, adored grandad
of Carly, Sophie, Lauren,
Gabrielle and Annabel,
also great grandad of Harrison.
A dear father in law of Susan,
loving brother of Tom, Florrie, and the late Joe, Harry and Nancy, brother in law of Brenda, also dear friend of Margaret and Alan.
Friends please meet for service at Castletown Methodist Church on Thursday 28th November at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
Parkinson's Society.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home. Castletown. Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 21, 2019