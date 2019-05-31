Home

Cornish (Silksworth) Peacefully in hospital
on 28th May 2019,
aged 76 years,
William (Billy).
Very devoted husband
of Margaret.
Loving dad of Kevin and late Gail,
also adored Grandad.
Will friends please meet for service at St Leonards R/C Church, Silksworth on Thursday
6th June at 2pm,
followed by cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm.
Billy resting at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors,
190 Hylton Road,
Tel 0191 5656055

Sadly missed by all
his devoted family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 31, 2019
