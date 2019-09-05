Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Hendon, Sunderland)
59 Mainsforth Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 8JX
0191 514 7012
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:30
Sunderland Minster
High Street West
William Carruthers Notice
CARRUTHERS Grangetown Peacefully in hospital on
2nd September, aged 84 years,
William (Bill), beloved husband to Marina (nee Scott), much loved dad to Nigel and Claire and a loved grandpa to Lucy, Mary, Tilly, May and Amy. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Minster, High Street West on
Thursday 12th September at 2.30pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
