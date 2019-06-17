|
BRIGGS Plainsfarm Peacefully on 6th June,
aged 81 years, William (Billy).
Beloved husband to Margaret,
much loved dad to Gary and Paul,
father-in-law to June and a loving grandad to Beth, Emma and Joe. Also a dear brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 24th June at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium). At rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 17, 2019
