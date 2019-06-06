|
USHER Wendy Albert and family would like to thank relatives and friends for the kind messages of sympathy and flowers received following the sad loss of Wendy. Special thanks to the wonderful District Nurses, Macmillan Nurses and Carers who visited and supported Wendy and the family during her illness.
Also thanks to Father David Raine for his comforting words and service, as well as Scollen and Wright Funeral Service for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
God bless you all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
