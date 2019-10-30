|
HUDSON Leechmere Road At home on 29th October,
aged 62 years, Wendy (née Duddin) much loved mam to Jacki, Nicola, Holly and Daniel, a dear mother-in-law and a loving nana to Jack, Michael, Dayna, Charlie, Lucy, Poppy, Heidi, Harry and Hugo.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Aidan's Church on Wednesday 6th November at 10.15am. Interment to follow at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown. At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2019