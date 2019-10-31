|
|
|
Williams Seaham Suddenly on October 21,
Watson (Dave), aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Anne (nee Baxter), devoted dad of Karen, David and Maria, dear father-in-law of Steven, cherished grandad of Naomi and Charlotte, loving great grandad of Olivia and Noah, a much loved brother of Pauline and Pam.
Friends please meet at
Durham Crematorium on
Monday November 4
for service at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
for Macmillan Cancer Care.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
Tel: 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 31, 2019