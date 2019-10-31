Home

Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00
Durham Crematorium
Watson Williams Notice
Williams Seaham Suddenly on October 21,
Watson (Dave), aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Anne (nee Baxter), devoted dad of Karen, David and Maria, dear father-in-law of Steven, cherished grandad of Naomi and Charlotte, loving great grandad of Olivia and Noah, a much loved brother of Pauline and Pam.
Friends please meet at
Durham Crematorium on
Monday November 4
for service at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
for Macmillan Cancer Care.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
Tel: 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
