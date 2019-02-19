|
|
|
Spooner West Rainton On February 12th, peacefully in Springfield Lodge Care Home,
Violet (Nee Lawson) aged 92 years, beloved wife of the late Gordon, devoted mam of Cynthia and the late Joseph (Joe), a sadly missed mother-in-law of Alan and the
late Kathleen, also a treasured
nana and great nana.
Funeral service to take place
on Monday February 25th,
would family and friends please meet at St Mary's Church,
West Rainton at 10.30am,
prior to interment in
West Rainton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be given
after the service to The
Springfield Lodge Residents Fund.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 19, 2019
