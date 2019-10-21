Home

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
13:45
Holy Trinity Church
Washington Village
Violet Pascoe Notice
PASCOE (Washington) Peacefully in Washington
Lodge Care Home on Saturday
12th October, aged 90 years,
Violet (née Smith). Loving wife
of the late George, much loved
mam of Lynda, Jean and George.
A dear mother in law to Jim,
Anne and the late Peter, also a cherished nanna of Christopher, Louise and Danny.
Would friends please meet for service on Friday 25th October
at Holy Trinity Church, Washington Village at 1.45pm followed by committal at Birtley Crematorium. Donations, if so desired,
to Dementia UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 21, 2019
