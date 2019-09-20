|
Gorman Boldon Colliery Peacefully in hospital on
15th September 2019,
aged 64 years.
Vince, devoted husband of June
(née Wynne), a loved brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle
and special great uncle to Layla.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September 2019
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
can be left after the service
for Prostate Cancer UK.
All welcome back afterwards to
The Roker Hotel.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 20, 2019