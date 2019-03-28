|
|
|
BATES (Victor) In St Benedict's hospice on
20th March, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband to Irene, loving dad to Sandra and Sharon, father-in-law to John and a devoted grandad to Michael, Matthew and Thomas.
Also a dearest son, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Benedict's Hospice
(a donation box will be available
at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744.
Forever In Our Hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
