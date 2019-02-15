Home

Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
15:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Vera Scott Notice
SCOTT Cooper Street, Roker Suddenly but peacefully in
hospital on 6th February, Vera.
Loving wife of the late Harry,
much loved mam of
Philip, Gillian and Geoffrey,
dear nana of Stephanie,
David and Daniel, also a dearest great nana and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 20th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to
Age Concern, a collection plate will be available at the Crematorium.
Vera is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
