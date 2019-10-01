Home

McKENNA
Tregoney Avenue, Murton September 15th, after an illness borne with dignity and strength Vera,
(formerly Grant, nee Lowrey).
Wife of the late Norman,
devoted step mother to Terry, Karen and Norman, beloved step grandmother, sister in law and step aunt.
Cortege leaving Lambs Funeral Parlour, Woods Terrace, Murton 1.00pm for service at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm.
No flowers, donations welcome.
Enquiries to Lambs Funeral Services, 0191 5261846.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 1, 2019
