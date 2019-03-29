|
Gibson Middle Herrington (Retired teacher)
Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on March 22, aged 87 years, Vera.
Devoted wife of Walter, much loved mother of Anne and Richard,
also dear mother in law, grandma and gigi.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday April 5th at 2.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinson's UK.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Director, Grindon Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
