|
|
|
DODSWORTH Tunstall In hospital after a long illness bravely borne on 8th March, aged 93 years, Vera (nee Harriman).
Dearly loved wife of the late Billy.
A loving mother of Kathleen and Ian and a dear mother in law of Malcolm and Gillian, also a dearly loved gran of Cameron and Ashley.
Funeral service to be held in
St Matthew's Church, Silksworth, on Thursday 21st March at 1:15pm, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to the
Great North Air Ambulance.
Donations to be sent to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, 37 Blind Lane, Silksworth, Sunderland, SR3 1AS,
a donation box will also be available at the crematorium.
Vera will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Any enquiries to:
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home,
Silksworth.Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More