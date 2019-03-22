|
Cozens Formerly East Herrington Peacefully in Parklands Nursing Home surrounded by all her loving family on March 14th, aged 87 years.
Vera (née Wake) beloved wife of the late George, much loved mam to Denise, Andrew and Lindsay, dear mother in law, treasured gran and great gran.
Friends please meet for service in the Bethany Christian Centre, Houghton on Monday April 1st at 1.30pm prior to cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia UK, a donations box is available at the church and the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 22, 2019
