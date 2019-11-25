Home

T. P Bradbury Funerals
227 Hylton Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 7XA
0191 510 8000
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
13:45
Cortege leaving residence
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
14:15
Sunderland Minster
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
15:00
cremation in Sunderland Crematorium
Valerie Polley Notice
POLLEY East End Peacefully at home after a short illness on November 20th,
aged 75 years, Valerie (Nee Gent). Beloved wife of the recently late Brian. Precious Mam of Brian, Marica and the late Dean.
A dear Mother-in-Law, adored Nana and Great Nana. Also a very dear Sister, Sister-in-Law, Aunt,
Cousin and friend to many.
Cortege leaving residence at 1:45pm on December 3rd for service in Sunderland Minster at 2:15pm. Followed by cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors, 01915108000. At Rest.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 25, 2019
