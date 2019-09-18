|
|
|
Donnelly (Hetton-le-Hole) Peacefully in hospital on
12th September, after a short illness.
Valerie Elizabeth (née Young),
aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond, a much loved mam of Malcolm, Heather and Elizabeth.
Devoted grandma,
also a dear sister in law.
Would friends please meet for service at Durham Crematorium on Thursday 26th September at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research, a donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
