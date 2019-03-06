|
CORNER Valerie Suddenly at home on Thursday
28th February aged 60 years, Valerie nee Johnson.
A cherished wife to Fred, an adored mam to Neil and Lyndsey, a loved sister to Margaret and the late Victor and sister in law to Freddy and Anne, an adored nanna to Olivia, Rebecca, Joseph and Ryan and loving aunt and great aunt.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 11th March at 9.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 6, 2019
