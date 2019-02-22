Home

Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:15
Sunniside Methodist Church
Houghton le Spring
Una Shearer Notice
Shearer On 13th February, peacefully in hospital following a long illness, of Durham City (formerly of Houghton le Spring.)
Una (Née Clement), aged 81 years. Devoted wife of Brian, and she
will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunniside Methodist Church, Houghton le Spring on Friday 1st March at 12:15pm followed by cremation at Durham. All welcome for refreshments at The Ramside Hall Hotel afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given after the service for Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
