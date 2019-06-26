|
|
|
McConville Penshaw Surrounded by her loving family on June 20th,
aged 49 years, Trish.
A much-loved mam,
mommar, daughter, granddaughter, sister,
sister-in-law, aunty, niece,
cousin and a dear friend to many.
Please meet on Tuesday
July 2nd for service in Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm.
All are welcome afterwards to Newbottle Working Men's Club for refreshments. Flowers welcome
or donations in lieu will be kindly accepted for Breast Cancer Care and St. Benedict's Hospice.
A donation box will be available at the crematorium. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor.
Tel: 0191 3857213.
Sleep tight. Love ya youngin.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2019
Read More