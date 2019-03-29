|
METCALFE Hylton Castle Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 23rd March, aged 61 years, Trevor, devoted husband to Andrea (nee Price), a much loved dad, father-in-law and granda.
Also a dearest brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and
son-in-law. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 5th April at 10.00am. At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Daft As A Brush (a collection box will be available at the Crematorium). Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
