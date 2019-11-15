|
|
|
DAVISON Silksworth Passed away at St Benedict's Hospice on 8th November,
aged 64 years,Trevor.
A devoted husband to Lynn
(nee Summerside). A treasured dad to Kate, a respected father-in-law to Daniel and a loving grandad to Millie. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and stand in dad to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November at 10:30 AM. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Benedict's Hospice, a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 15, 2019