Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Tracey Vose

Notice

Tracey Vose Notice
Vose Boldon Colliery
(Formerly of Castletown) Sadly passed away on
7th July 2019, aged 47 years,
Tracey (nee Cruickshanks)
A much loved wife to Andy.
Precious mam to Anya and
Matthew and a loving Daughter, Daughter in Law, Sister, Sister in Law and Aunt.
Will family and friends
kindly meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 12.30pm.
Family and friends are kindly
invited afterwards to The Shack.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel.5191645
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019
