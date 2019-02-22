|
SPRAGGON (Formerly of
Southwick and Downhill) Peacefully in hospital on 9th February 2019, aged 51 years, Tracey (née Curtis).
Very devoted wife of Paul,
loving mam of Paul.
Special daughter of Margaret and the late Alan, dearest sister of Steven, and Venessa and dear sister in law, also much loved aunty.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February at 11:30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Cancer Research, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tony Clarke Funeral Directors Tel 0191 5656055.
Sadly missed by all
her devoted family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
