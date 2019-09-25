Home

Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00
Holy Trinity Church
Tommy Stanbridge

Tommy Stanbridge Notice
STANBRIDGE Murton Peacefully in hospital on September 14
aged 89 years.
Tommy, dearly beloved husband of Vera, much loved dad of
Karrin and Lynne, loving grandad of Ashlyn, also a dear brother
and brother in law.
Friends please meet for service in
Holy Trinity Church on
Monday September 30 at 11.00am, to be followed by cremation
at Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu for Cancer Research UK or
The RSPCA C/o The Family.
Love Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2019
