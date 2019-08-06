Home

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30
Durham Crematorium
Tommy Jubb

Jubb Houghton-Le-Spring
(Formerly of Seaham)
Passed away at home on 1st August 2019
aged 83 years, Tommy.
He will leave a huge gap in all our lives and was so much loved by all his family and friends. Husband to Jean, dad to Kevin and Linda, brother to Sarna, grandad to Sahna, Ellie, James and Natalie and great grandad to Jayden and Delilah. Friends please meet on Thursday 8th August for service in Durham Crematorium at 10.30am. All are welcome afterwards to Houghton Rugby Club. No flowers by request. Donations please directly to a charity of people's choosing.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 6, 2019
