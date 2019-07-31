Home

Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
09:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Thomasina Tyler Notice
Tyler Hylton Castle Peacefully in hospital on
20th July 2019, aged 94 years, Thomasina.
Dearest wife of the late Edward,
dear mother of John and Steven
and mother in law of June and
Carol. Precious grandmother
and great grandmother.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday, 2nd August at 9:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations to the Autistic Society or Cystic Fibrosis, a collection box will be available at the crematorium.
Thomasina will repose in the
private chapel of rest of
Manor House Funerals,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm Tel 536 5000
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 31, 2019
