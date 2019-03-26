Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Roker, Sunderland)
2-4 Gladstone Street
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HY
0191 564 0027
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Thomas Watt Notice
Watt Seaburn Dene Peacefully in hospital after a long illness on 18th March aged 90 years, Thomas, devoted husband of Norma, much loved dad of
Jeanette and Richard, father in law of Ian, loving grandad of Matthew, Kieran and Charlotte and
great grandad of Macey.
Tommy will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April at 11.00am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations to The British Lung Foundation, a plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Gladstone Street, Roker
Tel 5640027
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 26, 2019
