Walker (East Herrington,
Formerly Ryhope) Passed away surrounded by his loving family on 7th October 2019 aged 94 years, Thomas (Tom).
A loving Husband of Joyce
(née Todd). An adored Dad of
Karen and Allison. Father-in-law
of Carl and Stephen, a very much
loved Grandad of Andrew,
Matthew, Tom and Laura.
Funeral service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 24th October 2019 at 10:30am. Flowers may be sent to
the Co-op funeral care,
Chester Road or alternatively donations can be left following the service to St Benedict's Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019