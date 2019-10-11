Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Walker

Notice Condolences

Thomas Walker Notice
Walker (East Herrington,
Formerly Ryhope) Passed away surrounded by his loving family on 7th October 2019 aged 94 years, Thomas (Tom).
A loving Husband of Joyce
(née Todd). An adored Dad of
Karen and Allison. Father-in-law
of Carl and Stephen, a very much
loved Grandad of Andrew,
Matthew, Tom and Laura.
Funeral service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 24th October 2019 at 10:30am. Flowers may be sent to
the Co-op funeral care,
Chester Road or alternatively donations can be left following the service to St Benedict's Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.