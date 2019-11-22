|
|
|
TOUGH Sycamore Care Centre
Late of High Barnes Peacefully on 13th November,
aged 84 years, Thomas (Tommy), beloved husband to the late Sheila, much loved dad to Lynn, Bobby, Stephen, Gary and Andrew,
a dear father-in-law and a loved grandad and great grandad.
Also a dearest brother to Bill,
dear brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for Service at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday 29th November
at 12.15pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 22, 2019