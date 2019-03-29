|
Smith Springwell
Formerly of Farringdon Peacefully at home
surrounded by his loving family
on March 19th, aged 69 years.
Thomas (Tommy), loving husband of the late Carol, much loved dad of Gary and Debbie, dear father in law of Kimberley and Leon, also
loved granda of Bailey,
Thomas, Aaron and Jack.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday April 3rd at 11.00am.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, Jubilee House,
30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell. Tel 01915226222.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
