Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Mullins

Notice Condolences

Thomas Mullins Notice
MULLINS East Herrington Suddenly on 1st June,
aged 52 years, Thomas John.
Dearly beloved fiancé to Maxine, loving son to Tom and the late Betty, beloved brother to Selina, Carol
and Shaun. Also a much loved uncle to Natasha and step-dad to
Sophie and Lily.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Tel: 5110028

Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.