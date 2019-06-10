|
MULLINS East Herrington Suddenly on 1st June,
aged 52 years, Thomas John.
Dearly beloved fiancé to Maxine, loving son to Tom and the late Betty, beloved brother to Selina, Carol
and Shaun. Also a much loved uncle to Natasha and step-dad to
Sophie and Lily.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Tel: 5110028
Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 10, 2019
