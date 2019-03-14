Home

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Millfield
Thomas McDonald Notice
McDONALD
Formerly of Plains Farm Suddenly on 1st March,
aged 82 years. Thomas (Tom),
dearly beloved husband to Eileen (nee Wood), loved dad to Patrick
and Paul, father-in-law to Christine and a loving grandad to
Ashleigh and Adam. Also a dearly loved brother to Billy and a sadly missed brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Millfield on Thursday
21st March at 11:15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Urology Department at
Sunderland Royal Hospital
(a donation box will be available at the church and crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion. Loved and remembered always. R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
