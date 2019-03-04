Home

Thomas Jorgensen Notice
Jorgensen Seaham On February 23, Thomas (Tommy) aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Eva, devoted dad of Lynnette and Andrew, much loved granda of Thomas, Joseph and Megan, dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Friends please meet at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday
March 6 for service at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired
for St Benedict's Hospice.
A collection plate will be
available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, The Avenue,
Seaham, tel 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 4, 2019
