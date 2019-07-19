Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
09:30
Sunderland Crematorium
HALL Thornhill
Late of Hetton Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice on 15th July, aged 83 years,
Thomas (Tom), will be sadly missed by wife Joan, daughter Elaine
and all his loving family.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Great North Air Ambulance,
(a collection plate will be
available at the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019
