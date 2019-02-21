|
HALEY Thomas
(Ryhope) Passed away peacefully and
with dignity at Sunderland
Royal Hospital with his loving
and devoted Wife Florence
by his side. A much loved Stepdad
to William, Florence, Julie, Angela, Michael, Tracy and the late Peter.
Absolutely adored Grandad and Great-Grandad, beloved Uncle and Brother. Requiem Mass to be held at St Patricks Church Ryhope at 10.00am on Thursday 28th February followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am .
The family request no flowers
please collection plates will be at the church and Crematorium should anyone wish to donate to the British Heart Foundation and St Patricks Church in memory of Thomas .
Thomas will be accepted back
in the church on Wednesday
27th February at 16.30.
REST IN PEACE TOM,
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
