Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Thomas Gray Notice
Gray Thomas (Tom) Peacefully on March 19th,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband and
best friend of Brenda,
devoted dad of Joanne,
loving father-in-law of Anthony,
much loved brother of Sissy
and the late Charlie,
dearest brother-in-law of
Olive, Thomas and Billy,
also a special uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet for
service on Thursday 28th March in
Sunderland Crematorium at 10am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Thorncliffe House.
All enquires to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 22, 2019
