ERRINGTON Barnes Passed away peacefully on
11th October, aged 76 years,
Thomas (Tom).
A loving husband of Anne. A dear father to Christopher and David and a dear father in law to Andrea and Janine. A beloved grandfather to Samuel, Alice and William. A special brother, brother in law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at The Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church, on Tuesday 29th October at 10am, followed by cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Age UK Sunderland. RIP.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, High Barnes.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 25, 2019