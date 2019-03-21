Home

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
CRANNER Formerly of Hendon Peacefully on 15th March, aged
74 years, Thomas (Tommy, Topcat). Husband and soulmate to Lilian
(nee Bagley), devoted dad to Dorothy, Patricia and Thomas.
A much loved father-in law, granda and great-granda and a treasured brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Also a beautiful friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation (a donation box will be available at the crematorium). At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
"Here's my hand, here's my heart"
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
