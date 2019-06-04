Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Beck

Notice

Thomas Beck Notice
BECK Hall Farm The family of the late Thomas wish to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the cards of condolence and kindness shown at this recent sad time. Thank to all who kindly made contributions to the charity Mesothelioma UK. Thanks to Chris May for the wonderful service at the crematorium and to Terry White and staff from Scollen & Wright Funeral Service for the excellent and professional service provided.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.