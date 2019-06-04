|
BECK Hall Farm The family of the late Thomas wish to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the cards of condolence and kindness shown at this recent sad time. Thank to all who kindly made contributions to the charity Mesothelioma UK. Thanks to Chris May for the wonderful service at the crematorium and to Terry White and staff from Scollen & Wright Funeral Service for the excellent and professional service provided.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 4, 2019
