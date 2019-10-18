|
DAVISON Hendon Peacefully in hospital surrounded
by her loving family,
on October 14th 2019,
aged 74 years.
Thelma (née Hood),
dearly beloved wife of John,
a loving mam of Julie and John,
a very dear mother in law to Dave
and devoted grandma of Connor.
Will be missed by
family and friends.
Friends please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday October 23rd at 3.30pm. By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the RNLI and the Great North Air Ambulance for which a donation box will be provided.
All enquiries to Richard Thoms Family Funeral Directors, Castletown, Tel: 0191-9087975.
All welcome afterwards to the Chesters (Chester Road).
AT PEACE.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 18, 2019