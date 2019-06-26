|
Lauderdale Washington Peacefully in Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 18th June, aged 72
years, Teresa (née Dunn).
Devoted mam of Neil, Martin and David, dear mother in law, nan and sister to Doris.
Teresa will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Tuesday 2nd July at 3.30pm in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, a plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Directors, Grindon
Tel. 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2019
