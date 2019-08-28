|
|
|
LAIDLER Teresa Mary
(née Lamb)
(Washington) Passed away peacefully,
surrounded by family on
19th August, aged 73 years.
A loving Wife to the late Bill, a much loved Mum to Joanne and Damien, beloved Granny to Mabel, Alice, Edward and Zoë, and a dear
Sister and Aunty.
She was also a wonderful
friend to so many.
Teresa worked as a school nurse
in Washington for many years. Requiem Mass to be held at Our Blessed Lady Immaculate Catholic Church, Washington Village on Thursday 5th September at
12.00 noon, followed by private burial. Friends and family are most welcome afterwards at North Biddick Social Club, Fatfield.
No flowers please, but
donations are welcome instead to
Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care.
May she rest in peace.
Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 28, 2019