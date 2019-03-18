Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
15:30
Sunderland Crematorium
ROBERTSON Grangetown Passed away peacefully on
March 13th aged 86 years,
Sylvia, loving wife of Ian (Robbie), cherished mum of Philip and Helen. Special gran of Ilona, Beatrice, Nathan and Alexandra.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday March 25th at 3.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Moorefields Eye Charity.
A donation box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Rest in peace.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel: 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2019
