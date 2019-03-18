|
ROBERTSON Grangetown Passed away peacefully on
March 13th aged 86 years,
Sylvia, loving wife of Ian (Robbie), cherished mum of Philip and Helen. Special gran of Ilona, Beatrice, Nathan and Alexandra.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday March 25th at 3.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Moorefields Eye Charity.
A donation box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Rest in peace.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel: 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2019
