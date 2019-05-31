|
PICKERING Sylvia Husband Arthur, children Elaine, Arthur, Gary, Margaret and Christina and their families would like to sincerely thank all family, friends and neighbours (old and new) for their kindness and support during their loss of Sylvia.
Special thanks to friends Ethel and Reg, carers Gemma and Jacqueline and to Fr Mark Mawhiney for the beautiful service, Grangetown Florist for the beautiful tributes, Grangetown Club and K & J Caterers. Special mention to Claire at John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for her amazing support.
Sylvia will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 31, 2019
