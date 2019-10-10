|
MILLER Sunderland Passed away on 7th October,
aged 73 years Sylvia.
A dearly loved mam to Lee and Paul. A special mother in law to Claire and Elaine, a sister of George, Violet and Jean and a dear friend of many. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Benedict's Hospice. Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019