MARSHALL Hetton
(Late of Washington) Peacefully in Elizabeth Flemming Care Home on June 2nd 2019, Sylvia, aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Stan. Much loved and precious mam, grandma and great grandma who will be so sadly missed by all her devoted family and friends.
Please meet on Friday June 14th,
for service and committal in Durham Crematorium at 1:30pm.
All welcome afterwards to
Chilton Country Club, DH4 6PY
for refreshments.
By request, family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired for , a donation box will be available on leaving the crematorium and at the venue.
Forever in our hearts.
Enquiries to Tonks Funeral Directors, Tel. 0191 5262375
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 11, 2019
