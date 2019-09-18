|
BONNER Sylvia
(East Herrington) Passed away on 11th September, aged 89 years.
Dear wife to the late William,
a loving, special auntie to all
the family and close friends.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Guide Dogs for The Blind
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon,
Tel: 5110028.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 18, 2019